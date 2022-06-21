Three students injured as fire guts boys’ dormitory in Bundibugyo 

Police in Bundibugyo District are investigating circumstances under which a fire gutted a boys’ dormitory at Haven High School, leaving three students injured and several others stranded on Monday.

The Rwenzori West police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, confirmed the incident and said they have started investigations to know the cause of the fire at the school.

“The case has been opened at police and our officers have already visited the scene. We have not yet arrested any suspects,” he said.

The school head teacher, Mr Christopher Nditakirani, said the unfortunate incident happened at around 8pm when students were in class attending preps. He said they suspect the incident to have been an arson attack.

“Three students were injured as they tried to rescue their properties and we suspect this was an arson act because some of my teachers said they saw someone jumping over the fence from the side of the dormitory before the fire started. Also a student who was sick and sleeping in the same dormitory told us two unknown men entered dormitory told him to get out of the room before setting it on fire,” Mr Nditakirani said.

The three injured students are currently being attended to by the school nurse.

The school chairperson board of governors, Mr Peter Bwamwiterebye, said over 90 students have lost their property in the fire.

“By the time of this incident electricity was off, we ask the concerned authorities to do enough investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire,” he said.

Atuhaire Headgodi, one of the affected students, said he’s only left with a shirt and a trouser.

“I have lost all my properties that I had in the dormitory, I don’t know where to start from, and all my other academic documents were inside,” he said.

There’s been an increase in fire outbreaks in schools, with reports coming through almost every week across the country.

The government recently attributed the recent fire outbreaks in schools to lack of occupational permits, especially among private schools, across the country.







