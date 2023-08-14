First Idi Amin lecture launched

A section of Ugandans from West Nile have launched the Idi Amin memorial lecture aimed at remembering the former president for his contributions to the development of Uganda.

This is the first of its kind in 20 years after his death and burial in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Hassan Fungaroo Kaps, the former Member of Parliament for Obongi County, said Amin was negatively branded by the international media during and after his rule, but there are great contributions that he should be remembered for.

Amin, who ruled Uganda from 1971 to 1979, is remembered internationally as a brutal military dictator responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands of Ugandans and tough economic policies that included the expulsion of Indians from Uganda.

“ The media projected a negative image, point of view or attitude; nowadays, it is getting discovered that most Ugandans actually considered Idi Amin as one of the greatest leaders Uganda has ever had since Independence,” Mr Fungaroo told journalists at the weekend.

He added: “There is now a growing desire to re-examine the old position, the life and work of Amin.”

Mr Fungaroo explained that the lecture will help in re-examining Amin’s history by recording what he did but was not correctly recorded, and removing what he didn’t do but was recorded in his history.

This will be done through sharing research work, findings and publications on his social background, contributions, books written and speeches he made.

“We shall come up with a balanced position on how President Idi Amin Dada should be remembered,” Mr Fungaroo said.

The proposed venue for the memorial lecture scheduled for next month is Muni University in Arua City, and discussions with leaders of the institution, some of whom fear probable backlash from the government, are ongoing.

The lecture will be held under the theme, ‘The way Idi Amin Dada is remembered should be re-examined given the negative branding it has.’

Mr Fungaroo explained that there will also be resource mobilisation for the construction of Idi Amin memorial projects such as an international hospital in Uganda, institute or university for security, peace and strategic studies in West Nile and an airport.

Ahead of the lecture, a number of activities will be conducted, including three-day memorial prayers for the late president scheduled for August16 in Bombo.