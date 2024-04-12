Five further remanded over Ndiga clan head murder

Five people have been further remanded to Luzira prison over the murder of Buganda Kingdom’s Ndiga clan head, Daniel Bbosa.

The senior principal grade one Magistrate Adam Byaruhanga at Mwanga II Magistrate’s court was prompted to further remand the suspects to May 30 after the state’s submission that inquiries are still incomplete.

“Your honor inquiries in this matter are still incomplete. We pray for an adjournment,” Ms Caroline Mpumwire submitted.

The suspects are; Noah Lujja, 21, Harriet Nakiguli, 40, Joseph Nakabale, 47, Ezra Mayanja, 44, and Milly Naluwenda, 46, first appeared before Mwanga II Magistrate’s court on March 11, 2024 and charges of murder contrary to Section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code were read to them.

Prosecution states that the group and others still at large on February 25, 2024 at Kikandwa Lungujja, Rubaga Division in Kampala District with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Daniel Kakeedo Bbosa.

Bbosa was killed on the evening of February 25 by gunmen riding on a motorcycle in Lungujja Rubaga Division in Kampala as he approached his residence.

The Police earlier said that preliminary investigations had revealed that Lujja Bbosa Tabula who is currently on the run, worked alongside Ms Naluwenda, a Buganda Kingdom’s Tradition Court clerk, to hire Bbosa’s killers.

Upon Bbosa’s shooting, the locals led by boda boda riders pursued the killers, knocked them down and lynched one of them, later identified as Enock Sserunkuma while Noah Lujja, the second suspect was spared after being clobbered purposely to provide information on who hired them to end Bbosa’s life.

Lujja, has been receiving treatment at Mulago Hospital and has since provided information leading to the arrest of six other people including Naluwenda who was arrested on Thursday night.

Sources say that Naluwenda was in constant contact with Sserunkuma and Noah Lujja for two days even in the hours when Bbosa was killed.