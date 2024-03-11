Five remanded to Luzira over Ndiga clan head murder

Five people have been charged with murder and remanded to Luzira Prison following the shooting of Buganda Kingdom’s Ndiga clan head, Daniel Bbosa last month.

Noah Lujja, 21, Harriet Nakiguli, 40, Joseph Nakabale, 47, Ezra Mayanja, 44, and Milly Naluwenda, 46, appeared before Mwanga II Magistrate’s Court on Monday and charges of murder contrary to Section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code were read to them.

However, they have not been allowed to say anything as they face a capital offence only triable by the High Court.

“As earlier informed, this court has no jurisdiction. If you want to apply for bail it is your right. You can do it in the high court. This case is adjourned to April 11 for mention,” the Senior Principal Grade One Magistrate, Adam Byaruhanga, held.

Prosecution led by Ms Caroline Mpumwire states that the group and others still at large on February 25, 2024 at Kikandwa, Lungujja, Rubaga Division in Kampala District with malice aforethought, unlawfully caused the death of engineer Daniel Bbosa.

Bbosa was killed on the evening of February 25 by gunmen riding on a motorcycle in Lungujja, Rubaga Division in Kampala as he approached his residence.

The Police earlier said that preliminary investigations had revealed that Lujja Bbosa Tabula who is currently on the run, worked alongside Ms Naluwenda a Buganda Kingdom’s Tradition Court clerk, to hire Bbosa’s killers on February 25 near his home at Kikandwa zone, Lungujja Parish, Rubaga Division in Kampala.

Residents led by Mr Abdul Katabaazi pursued the assailants knocked them down and lynched one of them identified as Enock Sserunkuma while Noah Lujja, the second suspect was spared after being clobbered purposely to provide information on who hired them to end Bbosa’s life.

Lujja has been receiving treatment at Mulaga Hospital and has since provided information leading to the arrest of six other people including Naluwenda who was arrested on Thursday night. Sources say that Naluwenda was in constant contact with Sserunkuma and Noah Lujja for two days even in the hours when Bbosa was killed.