Police increase bounty for Ndiga clan head murder suspect

Police have doubled their offer for anyone with information leading to Bbosa Lugya Tabula, the key suspect in the murder of the Buganda Kingdom’s Ndiga clan head Daniel Bbosa.

On March 4, police announced a Shs10million bounty fee for clues to enable the arrest of the fugitive 38-year-old man who hails from Kabango Village, Kakoola Parish in Mpigi District.

The Ndiga clan chief was shot dead at around 6pm on February 25 by gunmen riding on a motorcycle as he approached his home in Kampala.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, information so far obtained from the public has not yielded fruit.

“We are continuing to investigate the murder of Bbosa. We have people who have rang us and provided information but the information has not been credible,” Enanga said at a weekly Monday press briefing in Kampala.

He added that: “The Directorate of Criminal Investigative Department has increased the reward for the arrest or credible information that can lead to the arrest of Tabula from Shs10million to now Shs20 million.”

Police are now urging the suspect to surrender.

“The longer he stays in hiding, the guilty and desperate he becomes, and this could lead him to committing other crimes while aiding his escape,” Enanga warned.

“We are extremely confident that we are going to find him. Our teams of CID and crime intelligence are using all available tools to ensure that they locate where he is. We will find him, arrest him and bring him to justice,” Enanga further noted.

Police last week revealed that Tabula was motivated by intrigue, greed and jealousy to murder his clan mate.

The suspect, according to police sources, has always claimed to be the rightful owner of the Ndiga Clan seat, causing rivalry.