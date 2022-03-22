Flags to fly at half-mast as country mourns Speaker

President Museveni has directed that the Ugandan, East African Community and all flags be flown at half-mast at all public structures as a sign of mourning Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

“I direct that the flags in Uganda fly at half- masts until the burial of the Rt Hon Jacob Oulanyah. This is provided for in the official burials’ procedures. More will be said and communicated as we go along,” Museveni tweeted yesterday afternoon.

The Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) Act, 2011, provides that when a Speaker or deputy Speaker dies in office, all national flags shall be flown at half-mast during the mourning period.

Oulanyah was announced dead on Sunday, in Seattle, USA due to causes yet to be revealed.

The Act also accords a state funeral and a day of public viewing with the body lying in state.

Yesterday, Daily Monitor observed the Uganda Parliament building and most of the ministries had adhered to the President’s directive.

Burial arrangements are ongoing with the National Organising committee headed by the Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda.

Oulanyah last presided over Parliament on December 21, 2021. Most of Oulanyah’s duties were handled by Deputy Speaker Anita Among, fuelling further speculation about his health.

Last year after a long absence, he told Members of Parliament that he was back and feeling fine. He said he was disappointed by rumours about his death. However, he fell sick again and on February 4, he was flown to the United States, for treatment of an unspecified illness.

