Floods kill 8, displace hundreds 

The government is on high alert as different parts of the country brace for more heavy rains that have so far killed 8 people and displaced hundreds in several flood-prone districts.

Environmentalists say flood-prone districts will suffer more because the ground is already waterlogged and yet more rainfall is still expected.

In Kasese and Bunyangabu, a total of seven people have been confirmed dead with several others critically injured following heavy rainfall which poured for hours last Thursday, causing mudslides that buried houses.

In Bunyangabu District, four female family members perished after their house was buried by a mudslide in Buruma Village in Katebwa Sub-county.

The Rwenzori West Police spokesperson, Mr Vincent Twesige, confirmed the incident, stating that the victims were inside the house at the time, while the head of the family was away.

“We have lost four people in the mudslide in Katebwa Sub-county. All their bodies have been retrieved and are now at Katebwa Sub-county headquarters awaiting burial. We have advised all residents in vulnerable areas to evacuate as it is not safe,” he said.

Mr Alex Bwambale, a family member, identified the deceased as Harriet Kabugho, 25, and her child Junior Mubere, Evelyne Biira, 37, and Praise Musoke, 11.

He said Kabugho, who was his sister-in-law, along with others sought refuge in the house when the rain began.

In Kasese District, the mudslide occurred in Mapatha Village of Katooke Parish, where three family members died after their house was submerged.

The bodies of the victims, Edmon Bwambale, 30, his wife Felesi Mbambu, 23, and their one-year-old baby girl, were retrieved last Thursday.

In Kalangala, an island district, floods have displaced 1,000 households.

The floods cut off three landing sites from Bugala, the main Island.

The affected landing sites are Kaazi-Malanga , Mukalanga and Kasamba in Bujumba Sub-county.

Access to the three landing sites from Bugala Island has been by road, but currently, residents have to use boats to connect to the area.

At Kachanga Landing Site, more than 500 households abandoned their homes to higher grounds after their houses collapsed and business premises got submerged in water.

Hajj Abdul Hakim Kateregga, a Muslim leader at Kachanga Landing Site, said floods have destroyed all Muslim projects worth millions of shillings erected on a 5-acre piece of land.

“We had a clinic that was serving residents, a school that hosted over 400 kids, a mosque accommodating 200 worshippers, 50 rental houses, and a clean water source, all of which got submerged in water,” he said.

According to Hajj Kateregga, their piece of land is located 250 metres from the shoreline of Lake Victoria.

However, after the 2021 heavy rains, the lake claimed 50 metres from its 200 metre buffer zone.

At Misonzi Landing Site in Bufumira Sub-county, more than 20 grass thatched mud houses collapsed and more than 500 acres of crops were destroyed.

More than 1,000 people reside at the landing site, most of whom depend on agriculture and fishing as their sources of livelihood.

Mr Yasin Kalenzo, a resident at the same landing site, said he lost his cassava plantation that covered 7 acres.

According to Mr Robert Kigozi, the speaker of Kalangala Town Council, Lutoboka- Kalangala Road, which connects to major beaches and ship docking areas, is currently impassable .

Mr David Omongot, the Kalangala District disaster focal person, said all residents near lake shores and low-lying areas should vacate.

At Mweena Landing Site, with a population of over 800 residents, houses are currently submerged in water.

Two fish handling plants and one acre of oil palm at the same landing site are submerged in water.

At Buziga Landing Site in Mugoye Sub-county, 20 houses and oil palm plantations are submerged in water while at Misozi Landing Site two of 50 submerged houses have since collapsed.

At Bugoma Landing Site in Mugoye Sub-county, homes, restaurants, shops and the docking area for MV Pearl and MV Ssese have been submerged.

Early last month, authorities closed Kamuwunga Primary School in Kalungu District before the end of Term One after flash floods submerged classrooms.

Learners were only invited last week to write their end-of-term exams.

In Kigezi, floods have destroyed several crop gardens, farmlands, bridges, and community access roads.

The Chairman for Kamuganguzi Sub-county in Kabale District, Mr Elias Twesigomwe, last week said: “Most of the gardens and dairy farms in the lowlands and valleys have flooded after the heavy rains that pounded the area for three consecutive days. Dairy farmers have been forced to evacuate their animals to raised lands while others have gathered them in their homes.”

The situation is not different in the neighbouring Kanungu District where some bridges and community access roads have been destroyed.

The bridge that connects Kanungu Town Council to Rugyeyo Sub-county, the Kiruruma Bridge that connects Nyakinoni and Nyamirama sub-counties in Kanungu District have been destroyed.

The Kanungu District Chairperson, Mr Sam Kajojo Arinaitwe, said he has notified the officials of the Uganda National Roads Authority in Kigezi region about the issue.

“The district had started working on the different roads and bridges using the recently released road fund but when these rains started pounding the area, most of them were destroyed. We shall resume working on these roads when the rains subside,” Mr Arinaitwe said.

The Kabale Municipality Mayor Sentaro Byamugisha said he has instructed the personnel in the engineering department to open drainage channels to mitigate floods in the town centre.

At Elegu Border Post, the water levels at the Unyama River are steadily rising, causing fears of flooding in Gulu and Amuru districts.

Over the past few weeks, water flowing from the river to the Blue Nile in South Sudan has filled up to the banks.

Unyama River is a major tributary of the Blue Nile, it flows through the districts of Omoro, Pader, Gulu, and finally in Elegu Town Council through Atiak Sub-county in Amuru District where it pours its water.

Mr Okullu Kassim, the area local council chairperson for Lorikwor West in Elegu, said the water levels have risen and filled up the banks of Uymama in the last four days.

Mr Okullu said more than 1,800 people have started vacating the eastern side of the town.

“The area is likely to experience flooding anytime soon because the water levels have risen and the river banks are filled up,” he said.

In Butebo, a storm hit several villages in the four sub-counties of Kanginima Town Council, Kakoro Town Council, Kabwangasi and several families are now stranded at the weekend.

Floods have killed one person and displaced several households in Butaleja.

The floods also destroyed property and crops in the sub-counties of Himutu, Butaleja, Mazimasa and Butaleja Town Council last Thursday.

Mr Tom Wandera, the Butaleja District environment officer, said they have organised temporary camps for affected residents at Namulo Primary School and Nampologoma Trading Centre.

“The floods have destroyed crops, rice milling machines, rice stores, and other properties. ..We request the government to intervene,”Mr Wandera said.

The floods have also affected the schools including Namulo, Bugombe, Leresi, Doho, and Nakwasi Seed Secondary School.

In Namisindwa and Bulambuli districts, landslides have been reported in Matuwa and Bupoto, among other sub-counties. The locals living in high high-risk areas in the Mt Elgon Region have been urged to relocate as the rains continue.

Several households living in landslide-prone areas in Mt Elgon Sub-region have started receiving Shs17 million to relocate to Bunambutye Resettlement Site in Bulambuli or other areas.

During the launch at Bubiita Sub-county headquarters in Bududa District two weeks ago, the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, disbursed about Shs2.7 billion to 276 households in Bududa.

Each beneficiary household received Shs10 million from the government on top of Shs7 million, which they had earlier received from Give Directly, a non-government organisation, which is partnering with the government to conduct the exercise.

Ms Nabbanja said the government has so far released Shs11.95 billion for the relocation exercise that will cover 10 districts of Bugisu and Sebei.

The exercise targets 4,827 households with Bududa taking a big share ( 2,050 beneficiaries), Manafwa (900 beneficiaries), Namisindwa (500 beneficiaries), Sironko (500 beneficiaries), Mbale (107 beneficiaries), Kapchorwa (133 beneficiaries), Bukwo (173 beneficiaries), Bulambuli (210 beneficiaries) and Kween 254 (beneficiaries).

“The government also plans to procure more 10,924 acres of land as soon as possible to enable the resettlement,” she said adding that those who refuse to move from the risk areas, will be moved by force.

Ms Nabbanja, said human activity and destruction of the environment are partly responsible for the disasters in the region.

“The mountain slopes have been left bare and naked due to over cultivation and search for timber and firewood. The vegetation cover has been depleted,” she said.

Meanwhile, the State Minister for Fisheries, Ms Helen Adoa, has urged local leaders to support the government’s efforts in protecting wetlands

She said the current floods affecting parts of the country are a result of encroachment on the wetlands.

Ms Adoa made the remarks during the belated Women’s Day celebrations held at Apetai Primary School in Tororo District.