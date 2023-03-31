Former Archbishop Orombi discharged after suspected stroke

The retired Church of Uganda (CoU) Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi who was discharged from Nakasero Hospital on Thursday vowed to “continue serving God.”

Speaking out for the first time since he was admitted at the hospital overnight Tuesday, the cleric- in a five-minute recorded message- said: “They [medics] haven’t found anything but they are suspecting it could have been a stroke coming.”

According to him, diagnosis was expected Friday following thorough medical investigations.

“The Lord has always been in control. It is not difficult to die but you can only die when God says yes. And therefore, it is not yet a yes for me,” he added noting in an audibly energetic voice that he had resumed meals on Thursday morning.

How it started

Orombi testified that he was unconscious after he suffered uncontrolled vomiting as his health deteriorated Monday evening at his home in Nebbi District, Northern Uganda- from where he was airlifted to Kampala during wee hours on Tuesday.

“I did not know anything. I had no idea how I entered into the chopper until we landed at Kololo,” Orombi said.

He added: “The vomiting came in a very unusual way at about 4:30 pm when I was talking to one of my spiritual daughters. Then nausea came in. Then by 5pm my stomach was unsettled and I could not even take tea. I started vomiting. At 7pm I lost consciousness.”

At this point, he was rushed to Goli Health Center, about three kilometers from his residence. This triggered medical and local authorities in Arua and Nebbi districts to rapidly arrange for his evacuation.

“I had no headache nor diarrhea except the vomit. I felt I was flying in a big jet but then it turned out that I was in a chopper,” he recounted his over 370km-journey to Kampala.

In the recording circulated late Thursday evening, Orombi assures believers that he will successfully return home.

“I am feeling a lot better and shall come back home. If you did not love me, you would have never prayed,” he emphasized towards the end as he appreciated those that have enabled his recovery.