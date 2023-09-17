Former primary school teacher murdered in Sheema

Police in Sheema District are hunting for assailants who killed a former primary school teacher for unknown reasons.

"The deceased has been identified as 46-year-old Alexander Atwiine, a resident of Kyagaju Central Cell, Kyagaju Ward, Kabwohe Division, Sheema Municipality in Sheema District," said greater Bushenyi police spokesperson Marcial Tumusiime.

He added: "It's alleged that on September 15, 2023 at around 10:00 a one Ssenyondo was going to make bricks and he discovered a dead body of a man lying in his brick yard before he went to police and reported the matter."

The scene of crime was visited by a team of detectives and the body was found in the brick laying yard, lying in a prone position near a brick pond.

"The deceased was putting on a black shirt and a blue jean trouser. The closes were all soiled which is a sign that there was a fight between the deceased and assailants," police observed on Saturday.

"By the time our officers arrived at the scene of crime, the body was fresh and it had several minor fresh bruises and it was conveyed to Kabwohe health center IV for postmortem," Tumusiime added.

A relative to the deceased identified as Derrick Kakuru told Monitor that Atwiine recently developed some mental sickness and this forced him to resort to alcohol.

“Losing his teaching profession was adding an insult to an injury. The incident leading to his death happened in an isolated area surrounded by bushes, about 500 metres away from Kakindo Road," he said.



