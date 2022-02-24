Former soldier released after spending 22 years on remand for murder

By  Juliet Kigongo

  • Twinomugisha had been accused of shooting and killing on the spot Maria Mirindi Birungi Katasi, then a third-year Social Science student, her cousin, Cpl Mirindi Amooti Kajabagu and Richard Tumwesigye, both law students in fourth and third year, respectively as they returned from a law dinner.

A former Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) child soldier accused of murder has been released after spending 22 years on remand without trial.
Alex Twinomugisha was arrested on October 19, 1999 on allegations of killing three Makerere University students.
However, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Thursday dropped the charges against him at Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court days after the Kampala High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana on February 9, 2022 gave the state an ultimatum of two weeks to suspend all other business and ensure that officials involved in handling the 22-year-old criminal case that has never been heard is resurrected.

