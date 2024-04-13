Four Buganda Royal Institute students die in car crash en route beach party

Four students from Buganda Royal Institute have died in a road crash at Musinde on Garuga road, Katabi town council, Wakiso District.

Eyewitnesses told police that the students who were en route to a beach party were travelling in a Toyota Rumion which rammed into a stationary soda truck.



Police said the driver of the car in which the students were travelling collided with the truck as he attempted to overtake another vehicle.

The two students who sustained serious injuries were rushed to Kisubi Hospital for treatment.





“Police in Kisubi registered an accident involving Toyota Rumion UBH 582S which was carrying six students of Buganda Royal Institute. The driver was also a student from the same institute. It's alleged that the driver of the Rumion and a Toyota Hiace (drone) that was following it were speeding. The driver of the Rumion attempted to overtake another car in a sharp corner only to ram into a stationary Fuso truck loaded with soda. Four students died on the on the spot while two sustained serious injuries,” said traffic police spokesperson, Michael Kananura.



According to him, bodies of the deceased were taken to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem as investigations into the crash continue.

