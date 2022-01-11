Four dead after truck knocks two motorcycles in Bundibugyo

A mother and her three-month-old baby are among four people who died Tuesday evening after a truck transporting sacks of cocoa knocked two motorcycles on which they were travelling along Bundibugyo road, about 15 kilometers from Bundibugyo town.

The numberless Tata lorry which belongs to ESCO Uganda Ltd, a cocoa and vanilla export company, was travelling from Nyahuka town in Bundibugyo District before the driver lost control and crashed into the motorcycles which were carrying passengers from Bundibugyo town.

The driver is said to be on the run.

The district traffic officer, Mr Benon Habarurema, identified the deceased as Dinah Asiimwe and her baby, Kasindi Bwambale and Kabasinguzi Merida.

One of the motorcycle riders survived with serious injuries and is in critical condition, according to medics at Busaru health centre IV where he was rushed for treatment after the accident.

“We are trying to ascertain the actual cause of the accident, although our preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the Tata lorry was speeding before he lost control and knocked the motorcycles,” Mr Habarurema said.

Police and residents gathered at the scene where a truck belonging to ESCO Uganda Ltd, a cocoa and vanilla export knocked two motorcycles killing four people on the spot on January 11, 2022. PHOTOS/ LONGINO MUHINDO.

An eyewitness, Mr Arnold Ategeka, said the driver of the truck which was heading to Bundibugyo town failed to negotiate a corner and lost control before he knocked the two motorcycles which were coming from the opposite direction.

The accident happened less than 24 hours after seven traders died in another road crash in Agali Sub County, Lira District on Monday.