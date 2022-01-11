Four dead after truck knocks two motorcycles in Bundibugyo

The wreckage of a truck that knocked two motorcycles killing four people in Bundibugyo District on January 11, 2022. PHOTOS/ LONGINO MUHINDO.

By  Longino Muhindo

What you need to know:

  • An eyewitness, Mr Arnold Ategeka, said the driver of the truck which was heading to Bundibugyo town failed to negotiate a corner and lost control before he knocked the two motorcycles which were coming from the opposite direction.
  • The accident happened less than 24 hours after seven traders died in another road crash in Agali Sub County, Lira District on Monday. 

A mother and her three-month-old baby are among four people who died Tuesday evening after a truck transporting sacks of cocoa knocked two motorcycles on which they were travelling along Bundibugyo road, about 15 kilometers from Bundibugyo town.

