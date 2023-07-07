Four family members hacked to death in Luweero

Police are investigating the brutal killing of four family members gruesomely killed by unidentified attackers at their home at Bukomba Village, Luweero Sub County in Luweero District.

While the exact time of the attack is still subject to investigations, the first responders to the incident found two children fighting for their life after sustaining deep cuts as a result of the incident that residents believe could have happened during wee hours on Thursday.

Ephraim Kajubi, the LC1 defence secretary at Bukomba Village said attackers might have sedated the family members before hacking the four to death with two children also left seriously injured.

“Even the neighboring residents did not know about the attack and went about their normal duties without realizing that the family of Steven Musisi had been attacked. It is unfortunate that nobody knew about the attack until late in the evening when one of the relatives visited the family and broke the news,” he said.

Luweero District Police Commander Living Twezagye confirmed the incident but said the police investigation team was at the scene.

Elizabeth Nakubulwa, one of the residents identified the deceased as Steven Musisi, the family head and Aisha Nalukenge, (wife) and their two children aged 3 and 6 respectively.

“This family migrated from Kasangati in Wakiso District and settled at Bukomba Village in 2020. I have known Nalukenge as a hardworking woman. We are all surprised about this cruel act,” she added.

Hakim Ssembera, another resident said he last saw Musisi carrying two jerrycans of water on Wednesday afternoon.

“I wake up very early in the morning and report back home late. But on Wednesday, I stayed home and was able to see Musisi as he fetched water for his family, he noted.

By Thursday evening, police had sealed off the crime scene for further investigation.

In a brief interview with this publication, Savana Region Police spokesperson Sam Twineamazima revealed that he had not yet obtained a briefing from investigators at the crime scene.

Shafic Kasamba, one of the relatives who travelled from Busiika Town Council in Luweero District after getting the news about the death of his sister and three other family members said: