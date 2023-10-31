Four gunmen in UPDF uniform survive lynching after robbing bank agents Shs80m

Two men suspected to be Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) soldiers are currently admitted at Mulago National Referral Hospital for treatment under police watch after being rescued from a mob attack on allegations of robbing Shs80 million from two bank agents.

The robbery is said to have happened in Nabweru Division, Nansana Municipality in Wakiso District.

A Centenary Bank agent Mr Ronald Sserugga, 38 and resident of Kawanda Kirinyabigo village in Wakiso District was allegedly trailed and intercepted at around 12:23am by four gunmen dressed in army uniform before being robbed.

Police said the armed men were traveling in a Toyota Harrier registration number UBN 824 during the attack.

It is alleged that Sserugga was driving with one Elly Nahurira, another agent banker and resident of Nansana west 1A on their way to deposit the money at Equity bank main branch at Church House in Kampala District when their vehicle was intercepted by the gunmen.

They had reportedly just branched off at Nansana Kye’nabweru junction using a shortcut to town due to traffic jam.

“When they reached around Kartel bar and Louge Nansana along Nansana Nabweru road, they were cut off by a vehicle in front of them and two people wearing UPDF army uniform stopped them and forcefully told them to open the vehicle. When they refused, they (armed men) opened the behind door and removed the bag containing money. They forced Nahurira to go to the boot. The thieves thereafter told the complainant (Sserugga) to follow them to police. When they (victims) saw that the thieves were not heading to police [station side], they knocked the thieves’ [vehicle] from behind until they lost control and the vehicle plunged into a trench,” Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire told journalists.

Two of the gunmen got out of the vehicle and ran away with a laptop and a bag containing the money, according to police.

The other two were however, intercepted by bystanders and community members.

The two suspected robbers were beaten to near death by a mob before they could be rescued by police from Nansana Police Station.

They were rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital for treatment as police hunt for their alleged accomplices.

One of the suspects was identified as Ronald Kaweesi, a 25-year-old resident of Nansana East I A, Nansana East Ward in Wakiso District who was driving the suspects’ car.

The other was identified as RO 186816 Erick Tumuwine, 42, UPDF soldier attached to Magamaga engineering brigade in Iganga District in eastern Uganda.

ASP Owoyesigyire police are in touch with the UPDF leadership to confirm whether the suspects are their officers.