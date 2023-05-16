Gunmen in UPDF uniform stage illegal roadblock near police station, rob travelers

Police in Kayunga District are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened near Kayunga central police station on Monday night.

Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa Region Spokesperson said the 9pm robbery took place at the Kayunga district headquarters, a stone throw way from the Kayunga District police headquarters.

One of the victims, Mr Aramanzan Sabiiti, said he and 34 other vendors were returning from the weekly market in Bbaale area aboard a truck when they bumped into a roadblock manned my four gunmen in UPDF uniform near a swamp along the Kayunga-Bbaale road.

“The armed men ordered all of us to lie down after which they asked us to handover all the money and phones that were in our possession. In a panicky mood we handed over every valuable we had to them,” he said.

Mr Tonny Mabinda, a doctor attached to Bbaale health centre IV is among the victims. He was beaten by the suspected thugs when he told them he had no money.

“So far, no arrest has been made; however, police is working tirelessly to see that the robbers are apprehended as investigations continue,” Ms Butoto said.

Some of the victims who talked to this publication on condition of anonymity faulted the police for delaying to respond in time although they (police) were alerted about the robbery and besides, it happened about 400 metres away from a police station.

The Kayunga District Police commander, Ms Rosette Sikahwa, was unavailable for a comment as our repeated phone calls to her known telephone number went unanswered.

But the Kayunga deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Peter Mawerere, said the culprits would be hunted down and taken to courts of law if found.

“My only appeal to all residents is to ask them to be vigilant and report any suspicious characters to the police. There is no cause for alarm,” Mr Mawerere said.

Several cases of armed robbers in police or UPDF uniform staging illegal roadblocks have been reported in the recent past.

