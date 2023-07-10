Mobile banking agent shot dead as gunmen in UPDF uniform raid Gulu

Police in Gulu City in northern Uganda are hunting for gunmen who shot and killed a mobile banking agent after raiding the shop where he was operating from.

Kenneth Olobo was attacked by two armed assailants in Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) uniform as he was balancing books, according to police.

Police said Mr Ismail Odong, a boda boda rider who reported the attack to police alleged that three unknown men and two wearing army uniform armed with two AK47 riffles attacked a mobile banking / mobile money shop belonging to one Ian Opio.

The Aswa River Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP David Ongom Mudong, said the assailants robbed an unspecified amount of money and mobile phones.

“We are investigating a double incident of aggravated robbery and murder by shooting which took place on July 8, 2023 at around 9:10pm. The thugs discharged two bullets injuring Kenneth Olobo. He was rushed to Gulu regional referral hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on July 9, 2023,”ASP Ongom said.

He said a team of detectives led by the officer in charge Gulu Central Police station visited the scene to pick some exhibits.

The police publicist said some materials of evidential values, including two cartridges and one projectile were recovered and exhibited.



“The suspects are still at large but are closely being hunted for possible arrest as more inquiries continue,” he said.

The attacks comes just days after armed assailants shot and injured a mobile money operator on June 14, 2023 in Gulu.

Charles Mutabazi was shot at by the gunmen at around 8:30pm while arranging to close his shop on Acholi Road in Pece Quarters.

Several cases of armed raid on mobile money shops have been reported across the country lately, sparking fear among the business community.

The increasing insecurity in the country is partly the reason President Museveni said he would address the nation this week.

“Towards the end of next week, I will make a broadcast on antiterrorism and crime,” Mr Museveni said in a Friday statement.



According to the police crime annual report of 2022, a total of 6,936 cases of Mobile Phone Thefts were reported to Police in 2022 compared to 4,143 cases reported in 2021.

The same report shows that a total of 279 cases of murder by shooting were reported to the police countrywide in 2022 compared to 303 cases reported in 2021. A total of 296 persons were shot dead, of whom 266 were male adults, six Male Juveniles, 19 were female adults and five were female juveniles.