Four killed in suspected family ritual sacrifice

The grisly scene at a home in Bufumbanswa Village, Luweero District, where four dismembered human bodies were discovered yesterday morning sent shock waves across the whole area in what locals suspect to be ritual killings.

The family, whose origin is not known, settled in the village less than two years ago, but has since been involved in wrangles over witchcraft accusations.

According to some area residents, who did not want to be named to speak freely, the family of Shamusa Aguji, one of the deceased, was on Tuesday night involved in suspected spiritual cleansing ceremony attended by more than 15 family members.

They appeared spiritually possessed, and were naked as they performed rituals aimed at cleansing the members in order to end the family feud, the residents said.

Ms Zaitun Naava, another resident, claimed that she saw three women who had stripped off their clothes and were moving around the house on Tuesday evening.

“This particular family has had several misunderstandings and counter accusations involving witchcraft practices. When they organised the suspicious ritual cleansing ceremony on Tuesday night, we did not wait to find out what was going to happen. There were about 15 people and several had stripped off their clothes,” she claimed.

Nobody could give an account of how the four family members were mutilated since the surviving family members fled the crime scene.

Police confirmed the death of the four people and pointed to an organised criminal act.

“The police were alerted by the residents about the suspicious and unexplained death of members of the same family. They recovered the dismembered bodies of Shamusa Aguji, 52), Manisula Ajeke, 13, Manisul Ojuku, 25, and Shadidu Hamza, a two-year old minor,” Ms Isah Ssemwogerere the Savana regional police spokesperson, said.

The police also recovered a blood-stained knife at the scene and the bodies were taken for post-mortem.

He said they arrested a suspect who is said to have earlier been spotted actively involved in the suspicious activity.

Ms Madinah Nankanja, another neighbour, claimed to have escaped death after two people chased her and tried to grab her.

“These people were very organised and appeared spiritually possessed. Two people chased me from the garden but l survived after entering and locking them outside my house. They tried to push the door but could not break through the house,” she claimed.

Ms Nankanja later reported the group at Wobulenzi Police Station but was told to go back home and ensure that her children are safe.

“At night, the same group kept shouting and indicating that they would kill me. They carried out suspected rituals during the heavy rains at night,” she added.

Mr Nuwa Taban, the village chairperson, claimed he was approached by members of Aguji’s family to attend the ritual cleansing ceremony at their home.

“When I got to the house, all the people inside the house had stripped naked. I quickly stormed out of the house and relocated to the next village where I own a second home. I did not anticipate that the acts would end in such a miserable situation,” he claimed.

Mr Taban was later taken by police to help with the investigations.