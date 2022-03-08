Four people die of yellow fever in Kenya

There is no specific treatment for yellow fever, a viral hemorrhagic disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes and found in parts of Africa and Latin America's Amazon region. Photo | File

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The cases were reported in the pastoralist and remote county of Isiolo, some 270 kilometres (160 miles) north of the capital Nairobi.

An outbreak of yellow fever, an acute and contagious viral disease, has claimed four lives in Kenya since it was first detected in January, the health ministry said Monday.

