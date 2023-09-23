Four remanded over Nansana school director’s murder 

Four people have been charged with murder after they were arrested over the death of Godwin Kansiime, the director of Victoria Secondary School.

The suspects who include; Shakirah Natukunda, 23, Moses Ssenyonjo, 55, Samuel Ssekajja and Wilber Katende are accused of killing Kansiime on September 2, 2023.

The quartet on Friday appeared before Nansana Grade One Magistrate, Ms Irene Nambatya who was told by prosecution that many other suspects are still at large.

According to Nambatya, the case is capital in nature and her court has no jurisdiction to hear it.

She remanded the suspects to Luzira Prison up to September 26 when they will return to court for further mention of the case.

“If you want to make any plea, apply through the High Court,” the magistrate told the suspects.

Mr Kansiime was allegedly killed from Nansana Inn before his body was transported at midnight and dumped by the guest house operators in Nansomba Village in Masulita Sub County, Wakiso District on September 2.