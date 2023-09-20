Woman in Nansana school director murder case arrested

A 23-year-old woman, who is alleged to have poisoned the director of a secondary school to death after meeting him in a bar, has been arrested.

The police accused the suspect of killing Godwin Kansiime, the director of Victoria Secondary School Nansana, Wakiso District, on September 2.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said the suspect was arrested from Salaama Road, Makindye Division in Kampala City.

“She is being held on charges of murdering Kansiime after giving him poisoned drinks,” Mr Owoyesigyire said yesterday.

Kansiime’s body was found dumped in the bush in Nansomba Village, Masulita Sub-county in Wakiso District. The body was taken to the KCCA Mortuary at Mulago, where relatives of the deceased identified him. A post mortem report indicated that the deceased had died of poisoning.

Detectives traced Kansiime’s movements from the bar and later to Nansana Inn Guest House.

Mr Owoyesigyire said they retrieved the CCTV footage showing the deceased and the suspect moving from the bar at 06:15am.

“The deceased was last seen in a Nansana bar on Sept 2 at 6:15am with [the suspect] as per the private CCTV camera system as he was leaving the bar,” he said.

Detectives established the deceased and the suspect booked a room at Nansana Inn Guest House where they slept.

The detectives verified the information from the guest house where the operators and the security guard told them the deceased and suspect were their guests on the fateful day.

Mr Owoyesigyire said a security guard told investigators that in the afternoon, the room which the deceased had occupied had been locked and attempts to reach him were futile, prompting them to forcefully open it.

“The guard told police that they found the body of the deceased alone and they removed it and later dumped it in Masulita,” he said.

Police arrested the guest house operators and the guard as they hunted for more suspects.

Further investigations revealed that Kansiime’s wife had sent him money via mobile money, which was transferred to a suspicious number when the body was recovered.

Mr Owoyesigyire said tracking of the suspicious number led them to the arrest of the suspect on Salaama Road.

“When our detectives interrogated her, she said while they were in a bar in Nansana, she dropped a tablet in a drink, which the deceased was taking. She said that her intentions were to make the man high but she didn’t know it would affect his health,” he said.

He said the suspect conspired with three other people to accomplish the mission. The other two suspects were arrested and detained at Nansana Police Station on the same charge.