Fr Lokodo served Uganda gallantly- Museveni

Deceased former Ethics and Integrity Minister, Rev Fr Simon Lokodo. PHOTO/FILE

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Fr Lokodo died on Saturday morning in Geneva, Switzerland where he and other commissioners for Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) had travelled to attend UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) conference that happened on January 24.
  • After the Universal Periodic Review 40th session which Fr Lokodo and other Uganda human rights commissioner attended on January 24, the U.S said in a January 27 statement delivered by Delaney Felker, Foreign Affairs Officer, that it’s concerned about worsening restrictions on civic space in Uganda.

President Museveni has eulogized deceased former Ethics and Integrity Minister, Rev Fr Simon Lokodo saying he will be missed partly because of his firmness against immorality and his desire to enforce culture exceedingly stood out while he was in cabinet.

