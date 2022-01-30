Fr Lokodo served Uganda gallantly- Museveni

President Museveni has eulogized deceased former Ethics and Integrity Minister, Rev Fr Simon Lokodo saying he will be missed partly because of his firmness against immorality and his desire to enforce culture exceedingly stood out while he was in cabinet.

Fr Lokodo died on Saturday morning in Geneva, Switzerland where he and other commissioners for Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) had travelled to attend UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) conference that happened on January 24.

“I have received the news of Hon Fr Simon Lokodo’s death with a heavy heart. Fr Lokodo served the nation gallantly as our Ethics and Integrity Minister during which his firmness against immorality and his desire to enforce culture exceedingly stood out. I am pained! He will be missed,” Mr Museveni said on Saturday.

In Karamoja sub-region, the news about Fr Lokodo’s death was received with shock.

Big blow to Karamoja

Mr Jino Meri, the Kaabong District chairperson said Fr Lokodo’s death was a big blow to the people of Kaabong and Karamoja sub-region in general.

"He was one of the leaders who could talk on behalf of the entire region and not only the district he comes from," he said.

According to him, Fr Lokodo was a hardworking and instrumental leader in development projects in the region.

Lokodo, a former priest who was known to promote conservative social values served for two terms as Member of Parliament for Dodoth West, now Karenga District and two terms as State Minister for Ethics and Integrity. Prior to the Ethics portfolio, he served as Minister of State for Industry from 2009 to 2011.

Fast decision maker

Mr Paul Lokol, the Nabilatuk District chairperson described Lokodo as a fast decision maker and a good leader.

"He was the only person who could speak his mind out against corruption and other misdeeds. He detested corruption and those who practise it. He has died so soon in the time when Karamoja is yearning for development programmes,"he said.

Mr Samuel Abura Pirir, the former MP for Matheniko County in Moroto District described the deceased as a jolly person who spoke against the wrongs in society.

Ms Betty Tebakol, a close relative said they are now stranded with the many children he has been taking care of.

"He was supporting more than 40 students and pupils now we don't know how these children will continue with their education," she said.

Worsening restrictions on civic space in Uganda

After the Universal Periodic Review 40th session which Fr Lokodo and other Uganda human rights commissioner had attended on January 24, the U.S said in a January 27 statement delivered by Delaney Felker, Foreign Affairs Officer, that it’s concerned about worsening restrictions on civic space in Uganda.

“The United States appreciates Uganda’s longstanding policy of open borders for refugees seeking safety, including ongoing efforts to support individuals from Afghanistan relocated by private organizations. However, we remain concerned about worsening restrictions on civic space,” the statement reads in part.

Recommendations

In its recommendation, the US said Uganda should lift ongoing suspensions of civil society organizations to contribute to promoting and protecting freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association; pursue a full accounting of the violence and killings committed leading up to the 2021 elections, particularly enforced disappearances and the November 2020 actions of security forces, to ensure accountability and build public trust in institutions; and lastly, ensure respect for the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and intersex persons, including by ending the use of forced anal examinations on them.













