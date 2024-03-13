Free compulsory education to reduce crime rate in Karamoja

The Member of Parliament for Labwor Country in Abim District in Karamoja sub-region, Mr Noman Achero has urged the government to implement free compulsory primary and secondary education if it is to successfully eliminate the warriors in the area.

Speaking at the NRM offices in Kampala on Wednesday, Mr Achero said the culture of cattle wrestling can only be eliminated if the children start enjoying another lifestyle like staying in school and getting better jobs thereafter.

“We have suggested to the government that we introduce free and compulsory primary and secondary education to cut off the recruitment of the youth into cattle wrestling. This will ensure that every school-going Karamojong shall not be allowed to remain home until after completing at least Senior Four,” he said.

For the last 25 years, the government has been promoting inclusive and equitable education through Universal Education from Primary to Secondary levels but has not been punitive enough to force parents to take their children to school.

“Somebody is born in Akural, his pillow is a gun he doesn't see any other thing other than a gun and animals. He graduates into a senior cattle wrestler at the age of 10, this can be stopped,” Mr Achero noted.

His statement comes at a time when the UPDF is battling cattle rustlers who have killed innocent people in addition to stealing their cattle.

The region has experienced endless cattle wrestling as a traditional practice to acquire wealth and prestige, which has undermined the development of the region due to insecurity.

About a decade ago, the government launched a disarmament programme in Karamoja to guarantee security within the sub-region and her neighbourhood.