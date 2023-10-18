Teacher shot dead by Karimojong warriors

Unidentified warriors on Monday shot dead a tutor at Kaabong Technical Institute.

Balaam Opio was shot dead in Nakidiir Village, Nabaata Parish in Karenga District as he rode a bicycle to his ancestral home in Kitgum.

Karenga District chairperson Felix Mark Lochaale described the incident as shocking.

“We have been in a long orientation meeting in Nakaseke District and the issues of Karamoja security, and welfare were brought to the fore. It is sad that on the day we arrived back in Karamoja, we were greeted with sad news of another killing,” Mr Lochaale said on Monday.

He said the issue of gun violence has claimed countless lives in Karamoja, despite years of disarmament.

Nevertheless, Mr Lochaale said the security agencies are doing all they can to contain the issue. He said about a month ago, through the interstate security cooperation, a suspected gun dealer was arrested in Juba and handed over to the army.

He said they want porous borders where illegal weapons are smuggled into Karamoja to be secured by the security agencies.

Maj Moses Amuya, the acting spokesperson of the UPDF 3rd Division based in Moroto, said the army and police are investigating the shooting of the tutor.

He said since January, they have arrested 143 suspected warriors.

On Saturday, President Museveni, while addressing Karamoja leaders at Kaweeweta in Nakaseke District, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to set up a consolidated package of wealth creation and poverty alleviation for the people of the sub-region.

“Go back and have more discussions and then come and we conclude later with some of the leaders so that we can have a consolidated package of wealth creation and poverty alleviation for Karamoja,” the President said.

“I don’t want Karamoja to remain a vulnerable area, suffering from hunger or what. It is not correct,” he added.

Justification

Mr Museveni said Karamoja needs special attention because of the multiple problems it faces.

“Karamoja lacks food. We must defeat hunger. We have agreed with the leaders that we are going to bring tractors in that area and make sure you grow enough food collectively but also help them do it individually,” he said.

The President said water is also another problem, which will be solved by construction of dams. Mr Museveni urged the people of Karamoja to be patriotic in order to create space for prosperity.

On behalf of the trainees, Mr Lochaale told Mr Museveni that the training course has greatly enhanced their understanding of ideology-related issues.