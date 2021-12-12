From colony to Jamhuri: Kenya's journey so far

Kenya flags fly at Uhuru Gardens Park on December 11, 2021 where Jamhuri Day celebrations will be held today. Photo | NMG

By  Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • That midnight on December 12, 1963, the Union Jack went down for the last time. ‘‘Kenya Free,’’ screamed Daily Nation’s headline that Thursday morning.

Jomo Kenyatta signed the declaration of independence documents, stood and shook hands with British monarch Prince Philip. When the Duke of Edinburg handed him the tools of independence, an ecstatic crowd at Uhuru Gardens – estimated to be 250,000 people – erupted in an applause and a standing ovation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.