Frustrated DRC lawmakers want joint military operations expanded to all armed groups

Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) sodiers are seen during a patrol in Mukakati on December 10, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

What you need to know:

  • Lawmakers are hoping to see the firepower of the joint military operation between the UPDF and the FARDC.
  • Armed groups have killed at least 1,200 across Ituri province in 2021, causing thousands to flee. Aid groups have been suspended in the area.

Congolese lawmakers from the troubled Ituri province are demanding for an expanded military offensive between Uganda and the DRC forces to help tame a cycle of massacres.

