Fuel prices to remain high for two weeks, say experts

A petrol station pump attendant serves motorists at a Shell petrol station in Kampala yesterday. Photo / Frank Baguma

By  Monitor Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Two of the dealers spoke off record while the director of Stabex, Mr Gilbert Otim, yesterday explained that many dealers had stocked fuel bought expensively, so it would not make business sense even if the trucks at the eastern border of Malaba and Busia arrived in town.

Three top fuel dealers have said the country will continue to experience fuel shortages and that prices will remain high for at least another two weeks.

