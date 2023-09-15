Fugitive murder convict Kirabo remanded to Luzira 

The High Court in Mukono has remanded Dr Matthew Kirabo awaiting further management of the case in which he was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Desire Mirembe.

In May 2022 Justice Henry Kawesa Isabirye convicted then fugitive Kirabo of murder following a months-long trial in his abnsentia.

After spending months on the run, Kirabo was arrested in Nairobi on Wednesday by Kenya security operatives.

Justice David Matovu of Mukono High Court on Friday remanded him to Luzira Prison pending sentencing proceedings.

Evidence before court indicate that Mirembe, who was at the time a student at Makerere University, was murdered by Kirabo on July 11, 2015 following a misunderstanding. Her body was found dumped in a sugarcane plantation in Lugazi in Buikwe District.

When he first appeared before court on October 6, 2021, Kirabo pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder with the guidance of his lawyer, Ali Hassan Kato.

He applied for bail which was granted without any objection from the state attorney.

On November 3, 2021, he absconded court before an arrest warrant was issued against him. The case however, proceeded in absence of Kirabo after each of his sureties was ordered to pay Shs150 million cash.

Prosecution told court in 2022 that during investigations, Kirabo Kirobo who had been detained on murder charges led police detectives to the scene of crime and explained how he killed Mirembe. A video recording of his confession was part of the evidence exhibited in court.

Justice Isabirye based most of his judgment on the confession video after court heard that before the murder, Kirabo had picked Mirembe from Ark hostel in Katanga where she was residing before they headed to Lugazi side.