Galiwango’s legacy in politics, business

Ugandans are mourning the passing of one of the country’s illustrious industrialists, a distinguished diplomat, a sportsman and a loyal politician.

The diehard of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) served his nation and party diligently, according to eulogies pouring in from friends, relatives, politicians and the business community, among others.

Hassan Wasswa Galiwango, 64, Uganda’s High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles died yesterday at Nairobi hospital from heart failure.

His son, Mr Umar Galiwango, said: “I have lost my father, who has been a good parent and a God-fearing man. We shall miss him as a family and of course as a region.”

His remains were brought back home last evening.

Galiwango’s death triggered an outpouring of affection and grief from people from all walks of life.

Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the NRM director of communication, said the late Galiwango loved the party and was one of the longest serving employees.

“We commiserate with the family, the NRM family and the people of Uganda,” he said.

Mr Robert Webale, the Mbale deputy resident district commissioner, said: “He has been a great pillar in the NRM party, nation, diplomatic circles, Bugisu Region. Most of us the younger ones in the Elgon region looked at him as our mentor and we are what we are today because of him. May his soul rest in peace.”

Mr Steven Masiga, the director of Makerere University, Mbale Branch, said the late played a big role in promoting the NRM party in Bugisu Sub-region.

“He was among the first people in the region to spread the ideology of the NRM party and he did a great job as the head of cadre recruitment and retention,” Mr Masiga said.

Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, said the death of Galiwango was a big loss to the Muslim Community and the people of Mbale District.

“His passing has left a huge dent in the Muslim community. We condole with His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni, the Muslim fraternity, and the people of Mbale District. May Allah receive his soul with mercy and reward him for his great contribution to the country, Islam, and humanity as a whole,” he said.

Mr Cassimu Namugali, the Mbale City mayor, said Dr Galiwango promoted education through offering scholarships to the needy children.

“He loved education and this could have been the reason why he started Mbale Progressive Secondary School,” he said.

Mr Namugali said when Galiwango was elected as the LCIII chairperson of the Industrial Division in Mbale City in 1990, he presided over a corrupt free division with improved service delivery.

Galiwango supported the construction of mosques, churches and the formation of Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation (Saccos) to fight poverty.

“He has been pivotal in helping the needy, religious institutions and political players on all fronts,” Mr Abdallah Magambo, the deputy mayor of Mbale City, said.

Mr George Mwanika, the mayor of Northern City Division, said: “Galiwango was very open and loved everyone. For him, humanity transcended anything else.”

Mr Wycliffe Mwambu, the chairperson of Mbale Heroes Football Club, described him as a strong pillar in promotion of sports.

Galiwango is a former chairperson of the club.

“He joined the team as a fan but quickly rose to the helm of its leadership during its glorious days in the 1990s,” he said.

He added that Dr Galiwango was very instrumental in keeping the team in the Super League in the 1990s and winning the Uganda Cup in 1999 using his personal and family resources.

Even when he stepped aside from the team management, he continued to provide financial support.

“Mbale Heroes’ family will forever cherish his abundant contribution to the team and we promise to work harder to attain promotion to the super league in his honour,” Mr Mwambu, said.

Mr Yusuf Kadama, a former councillor of Nakaloke Town Council, said the youth have lost a mentor.

“We have lost a great pillar, who supported the youth to grow from nothing. He contributed large sums of money to ensure that youth start income-generating activities,” he said.

“I mourn my friend and colleague, Dr Hassan. He was my classmate at Kanginima Primary School and we shared a desk. He was a great football player,” Dr Patrick Mutono, the MP for Butebo County in Butebo District, said.

In 2004, Dr Galiwango contested in the by-election for the MP seat for the then Mbale Municipality but lost to Wanjusi Wasieba.

Mr Alex Massa, a former Northern Division chairperson, said Dr Galiwango lost because he was a non–Mugisu.

“The voters preferred to vote for his wife, Ms Nakayenze [Connie Galiwango], a Mugisu to appreciate him although they could not support him on tribal grounds. They have been doing so for three consecutive terms now,” Mr Massa said.

After the election loss, President Museveni appointed Dr Galiwango as the director of finance and administration of the NRM party, a position he held until 2021.

Ms Nakayenze was re-elected as Woman MP for Mbale City in the 2021 General Election on an independent ticket. She had earlier served two terms in the same position.

Dr Galiwango will be laid to rest tomorrow at the ancestral cemetery at Jami in Jami Parish in Kamonkoli Sub-county in Budaka District.

Background

Galiwango was born in 1958 to the late Muhammed Galiwango of Doko Village in Namatala Ward in Industrial City Division, Mbale.

He started his primary education at Kanginima Primary School after which he joined Buwalasi Teachers’ College to train as a Grade II teacher and later upgraded to grade III teacher at Nyondo Teachers’ College.

He later joined Masaba Secondary School, where he sat for his A-level and passed, paving the way for him to join Islamic University In Uganda for a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and later enrolled for a Master’s degree in public administration.

After that, he joined Port Elizabeth University in South Africa, where he acquired a PhD in 2008.

Additional reporting by Yahudu kitunzi and Micheal Woniala.