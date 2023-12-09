Gen Katumba worried about ‘gluttons’ taking over Uganda 

Works and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has decried the increasing corruption levels in Uganda and expressed worry over a generation of “gluttons” that will inherit the country when the current generation of leaders is gone.

Officiating at the launch of a book titled, Think You Can, authored by Ivan Mawanda, a youthful city engineer at Sheraton Hotel last night, Gen Katumba said some of the young people who are trusted with public offices have turned into gluttons enriching themselves at the expense of those that they serve.

"You all talk about corruption. What brings corruption is that people have shifted from being needy to gluttons. They have constructed apartments here and there. Where are you going to take them? The problem which young people have is that they want to start big. Please don't rush to get rich. That is part of the problem that we have in Uganda," Gen Katumba said.

"We are aging and we shall be leaving this world but which kind of people are we going to leave behind? Sometimes it is painful to see a police officer who has solicited a bribe of Shs5, 000 being handled with more energy than individuals who swindle billions," he added.

According the inspectorate of government report, Uganda loses Shs20 trillion to corruption every year.

Gen Katumba said that sometimes, some people who are given public offices rush to a quire very expensive assets, such as luxurious vehicles after holding the new post for hardly a year, not knowing that some wealthy people they have worked for over 40 years to accumulate the same.



He urged Mr Mawanda and other youth who attended the book launch to uphold integrity, work diligently, respect their jobs and their bosses.

He said it takes patience, hard work, integrity and commitment for one to succeed without being stained by corruption.

Commenting on the title of the book, Think You Can, Gen Katumba said those who envision worst scenarios are discouraged from chasing their dreams.

Quoting the book of one of the renowned authors, Dr David Anthony, the former army commander said any one can have something they desire when they are willing to give up the belief that they can't succeed.

Mr Mawanda said the title of his book, emphasizes progress beyond imagination.

"Life is what our thoughts make it. What we are today is a result of what we think. Thoughts are the building blocks of life. Just as physical exercise increases your chances for health, mental exercise increases your chance for wealth," Mr Mawanda said.

He revealed that the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) had recommended his book as one of the literature materials to be studied in secondary schools.



Prof Lina Zedriga, one of Mawanda's mentors described him as humble and creative.



Maj Herbert Ndiwalana, a close relative to Mawanda said despite coming from a humble family run by his mother who was widowed before he was born, Mawanda has always chased for bigger opportunities.

Maj Ndiwalana said it was better to work in Uganda than outside as a slave.