Girls beat boys in Ubteb exams

The Executive Secretary of Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (Ubeteb), Mr Onesmus Oyesigye, has said girls beat boys in the April-May 2023 Ubteb examinations.

Speaking at the release of the results held at the Office of the President yesterday, Mr Oyesigye revealed that a total of 8,538 candidates sat for examinations. Of these, 6,913 candidates (81 percent) successfully acquired all competencies in their respective trades and majority were female.

“In this particular release for the end of programme examinations, 3,931 (57 percent) female candidates successfully completed the programmes compared to 2,982 (43 percent) male candidates. We have attracted more girls to this kind of training. This is a great achievement,” he said.

The programmes assessed included Technical Higher Diploma, Technical National Diploma and Business Diploma. According to Ubteb, good performance was registered in physical and biological sciences.

“There was a very good performance exhibited in the physical and biological sciences diploma with 82 percent pass rate. Other categories of programmes were also done well with completion rates above 70 percent,” Mr Oyesigye said.

He also noted that although a total of 13,209 candidates from 262 accredited examination centres had registered for the end of programme examinations, only 8,538 (65 percent) turned up for examinations while 4,671 (35 percent) did not present themselves for assessment since they needed to stabilise schedules after they were interpreted by Covid-19.

On the issue of malpractice, Mr Oyesigye said the board found 42 candidates with malpractice issues and their results were cancelled in accordance with Regulation 9(3) of the Ubteb.

“There is a trend of cheating in the country but as the board, we don’t tolerate it and we have issued regulations which are clear. When we get you, we give you fair hearing and once you are found guilty, the entire semester is cancelled,” Mr Oyesigye.

Officiating at the release of the results, the State Minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, who represented the Education minister, Ms Janet Museveni, said if any institution aided malpractice, their examinations centres would be revoked.

Mr Muyingo condemned the act and tasked the Board to cancel the exams of the 42 candidates who were involved in examination malpractice.

“I have taken note of the 42 candidates whose results have been recommended by the board for cancellation due to involvement in examination malpractice. I have also taken note of the fair hearing given to the culprits as provided by law. I, therefore, agree with the recommendation of the board that the results of the affected candidates be cancelled,” Mr Muyingo said.

In a speech read by Mr Muyingo, Ms Museveni tasked the technical team of her ministry to fast-track the progress of reviewing Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) curricula and ensure smooth operation of the board.

Mr Silver Mugisha, the board chairperson of Ubteb, said the construction of the five-storeyed Ubteb assessment centre that commenced last year was below schedule due to untimely release of funds and budget cuts.