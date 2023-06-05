Men in police uniform steal Shs162m, electoral items from Bukedea LCV candidate

The nomination papers and other critical electoral items for one of the candidates in the race for Bukedea District LCV chairperson have been stolen, the victim alleges.

LCV aspirant David Steven Omagor’s nomination papers were allegedly stolen on Sunday night in a raid at his residence in Emokori Ward, Bukedea Town Council.

Omagor was intent on sleeping in the area ahead of his nomination scheduled for 9:30am on Monday, ahead of a local by-election.

According to Omagor, people dressed in police uniform raided the house he was in at midnight and searched the whole house where they managed to make off with his documents comprising of his academic papers, the nomination forms and voter endorsement signatures.

They also bundled away Shs162 million campaign money and also arrested his aide Zadok Ariong who is currently detained, Omagor claimed.

“The attackers were wearing police uniform and even the boy they arrested has been detained at Bukedea Central Police Station,” Omagor said.

“Money worth Shs20 million belonging to the wife to the owner of the house I lodged in was also taken along with my $2,300 executive wristwatch,” he added.

Omagor told this reporter that he managed to evade the alleged attackers by disguising as a woman before he hid under the bed.

Oscar Ageca, the east Kyoga police spokesperson told this publication that they have launched an investigation into an incident in which Omagor lost his property through a night raid.

However, he did not rule out a possible police raid at the residence.

"I am not denying. What I am telling you is that we are investigating the matter. If I was denying then we would not be investigating it," Ageca said on Monday.

In the previous elections for Kachumbala County, candidate Omagor’s mother was brutally killed with a pestle by assailants who raided a home where she was.

About the by-election

By press time, the theft of the electoral items was likely to make Omagor miss out on nomination due to an unprecedented delay.

Six candidates picked forms in a contest to replace fallen district chairman Moses Olemukan.

Nomination for candidates in the by-election started were due starting Monday with Omagor, Lokwiisk Tychicus Ebukalin and NRM flag bearer Mary Akol.

The other candidates in the race include Pius Edekeny [independent], Paul Okiria [National Unity Platform] and Oita Sam Odeke [Forum for Democratic Change] who are expected to be nominated on Tuesday.