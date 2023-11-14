Govt agencies abetting land criminality, says Nadduli

Veteran politician and senior presidential adviser on political mobilisation Abdul Nadduli has accused a section of government officials of fueling land unrest.

Mr Nadduli said suspected criminal elements, who disguise as land brokers, are very connected within the different government systems, including the police and Judiciary.

“These land brokers simply exchange money with the police officers and people within the Judicial system and walk away easily when arrested. We have witnessed incidents where plantations and buildings are destroyed in broad daylight with no single arrests made,” he told a section of mourners in Luweero Sub-county last Sunday.

“We are aware of the people who are grabbing our land and making different families landless. Our effort should now zero on dealing with the land brokers,’’ he said.

The Daily Monitor could not independently verify these claims.

“The late Margaret Namagembe (80) has died without getting justice for their more than 65–acre land grabbed by people well known to the community at Kigavu Village and Luweero Sub-county. It is good that I now have the time to move and register some of these cases,” he said.

Corruption fight

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga yesterday said police officers found engaged in corruption should be reported to relevant authorities.

“Nobody is immune to prosecution. When you have evidence against any officer involved in corruption among other criminal activities, the law is clear. We also have the Police Standards Unit to handle complaints,” he said.

Late Namagembe’s case

The family of the late Margaret Namagembe has been struggling to regain possession of land in Kigavu village. While the case is before court where the family has now obtained a temporary injunction, Mr John Muyingo the family lawyer, said some of the relatives forged letters of administration before selling part of the land.