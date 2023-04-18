Nadduli to Museveni: Resolve corruption, land crisis or fall

Veteran politician and former minister without portfolio, Hajji Abdul Nadduli has warned of an imminent crumble to pieces of the National Resistance Movement (NRM)-led government if President Museveni fails to stop corruption, impunity, and land grabbing among several other illegalities against powerless Ugandans.

He asked the Inspector General of Police to investigate his own officers that allegedly facilitate the land grabbing.

“The office of the State Attorney has become a bargaining ground for wrongdoers while the Courts of Law help bolster the criminal gangs taking advantage of the poor residents,” he said.

“I have for a long time watched people that act with impunity against the powerless. The police are the biggest players as they conduct illegal arrests. I have been forced to use the media since it offers the best platform. President Museveni should quickly address this or else wait to see the NRM government crumbling,” Hajji Nadduli said in an interview with the Monitor on Monday.

Nadduli, a Senior Presidential Advisor was quick to attribute his own compromised health condition to the unending stress as he tries to seek answers to the poor that have been made landless by land grabbers in the districts of Greater Luweero.

“I was diagnosed with diabetes that is taking a toll on my life. When the medics sought to find out the real cause which also includes lack of rest and stress, I was quick to acknowledge the fact that I have too much stress brought about by the unending problems in the Greater Luweero area where the NRM government christened ‘Mecca’. Mecca is currently a troubled area,” he said while meeting an elderly family from Kigavu Village in Luweero Sub County which is threatened with eviction.

Family members claim their land is being grabbed by individuals aided by people within the Judiciary and the Police.

Both Mr Grace Mbuga, 67, and his sister Margaret Namagembe, 80, decided to camp at Hajji Nadduli’s home on Monday over the alleged fear of kidnap and torture by individuals targeting their family estate.

They claim that their 65-acre piece of land has been grabbed and Mr Mbuga is a victim of kidnap with several threats over his life.

“We have reached out to different offices, the police, the office of the administrator general and courts of law, but the threat to my own life is the reason why I have camped at Hajji Nadduli’s home,” he said

But Nadduli insists that since the police are the custodian of law and order, the IGP should interest himself in matters that have left many citizens landless.

“I was surprised when we found out that some policemen had been deployed in Kamira, Luweero to secure some land without the knowledge of local authorities. This is now very common in the different parts of the country. I am ready to move with the IGP to the different areas and show him the gravity of the problem. The IGP should re-assert his powers as custodian of law and order,” he said.

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga advised Hajji Nadduli to formally write to the IGP to have such issues addressed.