Govt asked to lift ban  on  used computers 

Primary schools in Busoga Sub-region have asked the government to lift a ban on importation of used computers.

They argue that once the ban is lifted, more students will be able to access to them.

During the reading of the 2009/2010 financial year National Budget, the government imposed a ban on importation of used computers with a view to combating the accumulation of electronic waste in the country.

Speaking at the launch of a Robotics Hub for Busoga Sub-region at Karibu International Primary School in Nabirye Village, Nakalama Sub-county in Iganga District, one of the school directors, Mr Patrick Lwasampijja, said the ban on importation of old computers is hurting them.

“There are so many computers, which are being left idle in the developed world that can be of use here but because of the government policy, they are not allowed in the country,” he said.

Mr Lwasampijja added; “Those could make a difference to many of the schools that may need access to technology, especially in rural areas. Ages of the equipment must be checked before we put a blanket embargo on them.”

Mr Lwasampijja said he had access to computers when he went for further studies abroad after graduating from Makerere University.

“In all my levels of education up until I graduated at Makerere, I had never had access to a computer until when I went for further studies abroad and I discovered that technology is happening in those countries. Every child has access to an iPad or laptop,’’ he said.

The headteacher of Buwolya Primary School in Buwaaya Sub-county, Mayuge District, said pupils have never seen a computer since the school was established in 1994.

“The school has a total population of 684 pupils but because these computers are not affordable, we don’t have any machines yet pupils have to learn at least basics before joining secondary level,” he said.

The headteacher of Kyomya Primary School in Budondo Sub-county, Jinja District, Ms Vicencia Musubika, said they also don’t have computers yet they have children with disabilities.

“Of the total population of 873 pupils, 274 have disabilities such as cerebral palsy, hearing and visual impairments but they don’t have access to computers, which would have been useful to them. We have a computer room but it has only a television set,” he said.

The Iganga District Education Officer, Mr Baker Kasadakawo, said primary schools are not doing well as far as technology is concerned.

“Secondary schools are a bit ok but we don’t have computers in primary schools yet we need children to learn ICT because it is the way to go,” he said.