Govt commits Shs12b to build bridge on River Nyamughasana in Kasese

After over 50 years of waiting, residents of Kitabu Sub County, Bukonzo County East in Kasese District have a smile on their faces after government resumed construction of the Shs12billion Karujumba Bridge at Kighenge on River Nyamughasana.

Over the last five decades, residents in the area have been crossing the river using a wooden makeshift bridge which has been a death trap whenever the river floods.

Since 2020 up to December last year, 9 people have drowned while trying to cross the river even as the old bridge was swept away by deadly floods that claimed at least 12 lives in 1966.

The Ministry of Works and Transport over the weekend officially commissioned the construction works which had earlier started in March 2021 and works are to be completed in May 2023.

The government contracted Armpass technical Services Limited to construct the bridge which upon completion will connect Kitabu Sub County to other areas in Kasese District.

“We need excellent work that will be appreciated by the community, ensure that you handover quality work to the government,” the State Minister for Works and Transport, Musa Ecweeru said on January 20.

Kitabu Sub County resident Remegio Mujungu said: “Last year in December, we lost four people who were trying to cross on a makeshift bridge. We are now hopeful that no more people will die from the river while attempting to cross the bridge.”

The Bukonzo East County legislator, Harold Tonny Muhindo, observed that the construction of the bridge has been long overdue.

Meanwhile, the Kasese District Chairperson Eliphaz Muhindi Bukombi expressed optimism that the bridge will boost trade “since most traders would fear to cross using makeshift bridge to buy farmers produce.”

“Let us take this bridge as our own and ensure its sustainability. Let us also be watchdogs to the ongoing works, let us cooperate with the contractors by offering materials, labor and also part of our lands since it is going to benefit us the local people,” he urged.

Engineer Samson Bagonza from the Ministry of Works and Transport explained that government decided to construct a bridge in the area because the old bridge was swept away in 1966.