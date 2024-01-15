Govt decries underfunding for Nakawuka-Mpigi Road

The government is grappling with insufficient funds to finance the construction of Nakawuka-Kasanje-Mpigi Road and associated roads, which are expected to cost Shs340.5 billion.

During a meeting between the Ministry of Works and Transport, Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA), China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), and Wakiso District leaders last Friday, the government decried the lack of funds for the project.

The project is made up of five links totaling 72.5 kilometres including Kisubi-Nakawuka-Nateete (27km), Nakawuka-Kasanje-Mpigi (22km), Nakawuka-Mawugulu-Nanziga-Maya (11km), Kasanje-Buwaya (9km) and Entebbe-Nakiwogo (3.5km).

According to the project brief, the construction works were expected to commence on December 15, 2023, and run up to December 15, 2026, but UNRA is yet to compensate the project-affected persons.

Out of the projected total cost of land compensation of Shs358 billion, only Shs5 billion has so far been allocated.

“This can only pay a few persons within the priority section...along Kisubi-Nakawuka section, yet as per conditions of the contract, 30 percent of section (22.5km) is required to be availed to the contractor within three months from commencement,” the project brief read.

Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, the minister of Works and Transport, at the same meeting, said the government is waiting for more funding in the third quarter of this financial year (2023/2024) to pay more landlords and bibanja holders before the contractor starts work, which entails upgrading the road from its current class c gravel to asphaltic standard.

“4,004 people have so far been approved to be paid their money in sections of Kisubi-Nakawuka, Nakawuka-Mawugulu, and Nakawuka-Kasanje amounting to Shs202 billion,” Gen Katumba said.

He tasked UNRA to work with the local leaders and meet all the affected people to see how best they can work together to ensure the project does not delay.

“You have already registered all the affected individuals. Let’s organise and we meet them,” he said.

Gen Katumba added: ‘‘If we improve this structure, it is going to be a game changer because it is going to transport our people and goods to the city (Kampala).”

Land acquisition

Mr Johnson Taremwa, the acting head of land acquisition at UNRA, said they have an issue with documentation by project-affected persons.

“Most times landlords delay or refuse to give consents to the bibanja holders on their land and yet the government cannot compensate a Kibanja holder before harmonising the two as they don’t want to end up paying a wrong person,” Mr Taremwa said.

He also said some people have objected the values they have assessed.

The land disputes in the affected area also pose a big challenge to UNRA.

“We have resolved to pay that money to the court and if the two parties harmonise, the right owner will be able to get paid by court,” Mr Taremwa said.

He added: “For the last quarter financial release, we got money which was less than 20 percent of the already existing debt. We urge the government to release enough funds so that we can clear the people in time and they vacate the land.”