Govt directs MV Kalangala operator to stop overloading

Passengers and cargo aboard MV Kalangala. District leaders accuse the vessel operator of overloading.  PHOTO/FILE 

By  Sylvester Ssemugenyi  &  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

What you need to know:

  • This followed numerous complaints from marine police and local leaders in Kalangala District that the operator has been overloading the vessel, risking lives of passengers.

  •  Government procured MV Kalangala in 2005 to link Kalangala islands to the mainland through Entebbe transporting both cargo and people with a limit of 108 passengers including crew members, 140 tonnes of cargo,8 saloon cars.

Tthe Ministry of Works and Transport has ordered National Oil Distributors Ltd (NODL), the operator of MV Kalangala, to ensure that only 300 passengers are aboard the vessel on a single trip.
This followed numerous complaints from marine police and local leaders in Kalangala District that the operator has been overloading the vessel, risking lives of passengers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.