Slow recruitment of marine crew delays MV Pamba’s return to L.Victoria

The now 100% complete MV Pamba is seen at Portbell in Luzira central Uganda on January 2. PHOTO/JOSEPH KIGGUNDU

By  Joseph Kiggundu

Reporter/ photographer

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • An estimated Shs18b was budgeted for repairing the MV Pamba that has a 22 wagons-carriage capacity. 

“The slow recruitment process of a marine crew to man the refurbished MV Pamba is to blame for the delayed operationalisation of the vessel,” this publication has established. 

