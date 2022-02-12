Govt hands over Shs12b palace to Kyabazinga

Government has handed over a Shs12b palace to the Kyabazinga of Busoga, urging the kingdom to continue upholding its values of love, peace, unity, prosperity, cultural diversity, service above self and servant leadership.

In a speech read for him by Vice President Jessica Alupo at the function to commemorate 83 years of the kingdom at Igenge Busoga on Friday, President

Museveni thanked the Kyabazinga for exhibiting remarkable devotion to culture and focusing on uplifting the standard of living for his subjects.

“Your Royal Highness, my government applauds the cordial, mutual cooperation and collaboration that has existed since the Busoga cultural institution was revived. We are grateful for the achievements that have been reached from both sides and we remain committed to safeguard the cultural revival aspirations of the kingdom at all times,” Mr Museveni told the Kyabazinga.

The President said the handover of the palace was one of the ways of celebrating the achievements of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government in support of cultural institutions whose kings and chiefs had managed to unite scores of clans under single administration and attained a level of development.

Mr Museveni thanked Busoga kingdom for mobilising the community to work hard and improve household incomes.

He urged the population to participate in the drive to alleviate poverty from the sub-region through commercial farming enterprise development.

The Kyabazinga, HRH William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, called for strengthening of cultural identity, heritage and norms stressing family values

The king cautioned his subjects against divisions, calling for collective responsibility, revival of traditional values of integrity, hardwork and parenting and closer working relationships.

“Let us value and respect one another, get focussed on improving our welfare, household income and embrace government programmes. Send all the children back to school and live responsibly,” the Kyabazinga said.

Former vice president Specioza Wandera Kazibwe (2nd left, front row) leads others in a Kisoga dance during the function to mark 83 years of Busoga Kingdom at Igenge Bugembe, Jinja District on Friday. PHOTO/OPIO SAM CALEB

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, called on leaders to work for the common good of Busoga to transform the people.

She disclosed that the revival of cultural institutions in 1993 was not easy, but it has acted as a testimony that both cultural institutions and government can co-exist.

“Our culture is very important for identity and heritage, and we should get a landscape surveyor to scientifically and systematically develop this palace,” she said.

She told the kingdom prime minister, Dr Joseph Muvawala, that the handover of the palace was a big relief for him because he had often been accused of keeping the Kyabazinga away in Kampala yet in actual sense he had not yet officially got the palace.

Dr Muvawala, however, added that the palace still lacks amenities such as gym, swimming pool and furniture, among others.