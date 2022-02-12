Govt hands over Shs12b palace to Kyabazinga

A Shs2 billion Igenge Hill Palace constructed by the government for the Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV as his official home in Jinja North Division City. PHOTO / DENIS EDEMA

By  Sam Caleb Opio

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Museveni thanked the Kyabazinga for exhibiting remarkable devotion to culture and focusing on uplifting the standard of living for his subjects.

Government has handed over a Shs12b palace to the Kyabazinga of Busoga, urging the kingdom to continue upholding its values of love, peace, unity, prosperity, cultural diversity, service above self and servant leadership.

