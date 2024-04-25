Govt lists three options as Luzira prison relocation debate goes to Parliament 

Parliament has directed the State Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen David Muhoozi to formally draft and table before the House a motion on the government’s plan to relocate the Luzira Prison facilities to pave way for the development of an international conference center and a five-star hotel.

This, according Speaker Anita Among, will allow Parliament to deliberate on the said plan before concrete decision is arrived at by the legislative body.

The Speaker’s directive came after Gen Muhoozi tabled a statement on the same in which he listed three government options for which Parliament was supposed to choose.

"Renovate and expand the current Luzira facility at a cost of approximately Shs400 billion to meet the requirements of a modern correctional institution and security needs of the changing profiles of the offenders without relocation,” Gen Muhoozi told plenary.

He also stated that the government would “relocate the prison at its cost but retain the land and facilities at Luzira for other prison non-custodial purposes” or mobilise to pave way for the investor to use the said land.

“Relocate Luzira group of Prisons to another site to present an opportunity of acquiring better infrastructure that can enable the service to effectively carry out custody, rehabilitation and reformation of offenders, at the investor's own cost estimated at Shs 934 Billion (USD249 million)" he said.

However, Ms Among reacting to the concern raised by the Erute South legislator Mr Jonathan Odur ruled that the government formally tables a motion on the matter allow Parliament to formally deliberate.

“We would rather have a motion in this House...so the options that the Minister has given in the statement that would then come in the motion and this House will vote to that motion,” Ms Among said.

Before Ms Among’s directive, Bugiri Municipality Mr Asuman Basalirwa was concerned that government is placing focus on expanding the incarceration facilities instead of improving the state of human rights in the country.

“I am very surprised that government is planning to expand prison facilities; that part of the relocation is intended to create enough space for prisoners, at a time when the country is actually supposed to be planning for stability, law and order to minimize the number of prisoners,” Mr Basalirwa said.

Contrary proposals were also held by the Kasilo County MP Mr Elijah Okupa and Rakai Woman MP MS Juliet Kinyamatama.

“Luzira Prison is 260 acres, the letter requesting for land in Luzira is for a one-star hotel and conference centre. Do they need 260 acres? Why do you allocate 2-3 acres to them?” Mr Okupa wondered.

“I think it is important that we concretize this Parliament’s position against the relocation of Luzira prison by putting it to the vote so that we come up with one voice as Parliament because this is a scam and it has happened before when we lost Shimon, no wonder we don’t see the facts of the genesis of this proposal,” Ms Kinyamatama said.