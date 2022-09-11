Govt official robbed Shs90m at Nansana bar

Ms Sylvia Nankyeyune, the administrator of Wakiso District Local Government was Thursday night “robbed Shs90 million as she enjoyed life at QC restaurant and bar in Nansana.”

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Mr Patrick Onyango told Monitor that September 8 at around 9pm, 40-year-old Ms Nakyeyune reported theft of her Shs90 million by unknown people at QC bar.

According to the statement made by Ms Nakyeyune at Nansana police station, she passed by the incident venue to buy pork and parked her vehicle- further informing the security guard to keep monitoring her car as she entered the bar to get her friends.

“Ms Nakyeyune sat and started drinking. She wanted to go home after a while. She moved out of the bar, entered the vehicle and drove heading towards Ndejje. She wanted to deposit some money upon reaching Ndejje- only to realize it was missing,” police explained.

Mr Onyango said “the woman rushed to Nansana police where she alleged that the stolen cash was part of money received from land she had just sold.”

He added that: “Nansana police responded to the scene and requested the security guard to gain access to the scene after introducing themselves but the security guard obstructed them not knowing there was an escape route behind the bar. At least two shot were fired in the air to scare those evading arrest.”

Meanwhile, sources at QC bar told this publication that Ms Nakyeyune had initially parked her car in the behind parking lot where she sat for some time.

“We viewed our security cameras and the footage did not show any person entering her car, they show the woman parking and leaving the car to the bar,” the source said.

During the operation five suspects were arrested including the bar's manager and they are charged with two counts, theft of cash 90 million and obstruction.








