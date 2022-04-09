Govt overrules Masaka leaders on district headquarters location

The controversy surrounding the new location of Masaka District headquarters is not yet over.

Although the district council had already passed a resolution to host the headquarters at Nkuke Village in Buwunga Sub County, the government insists a final decision is yet to be taken.

On Tuesday, Mr Okot Okello, the commissioner in charge of district administration in the Ministry of Local Government led a delegation of officials from the Ministry including; Mr Swizin Mugyema, the commissioner in charge of Local Councils Development, and Ms Jackie Kemigisha, the commissioner in charge of Urban Development, and inspected the two pieces of land – one donated by the former vice president, Mr Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi at Kyambazi Village in Kyanamukaaka Sub County and another donated by Mr George William Luzinda’s family at Nkuke Village, to inform government’s final decision on the matter.

Mr Okello told the district leadership that he was sent by the Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi following a petition by some councilors contesting a resolution passed by the council to take the district headquarters to Buwunga Sub County.

Mr Mugyema said they had also received information that the land at Nkuke is under dispute which prompted their visit to the area.

“Our report will be ready in two weeks’ time and the Minister will decide where the district headquarters will be built,” Mr Mugyema said.

He emphasized that Masaka District was carved out of Masaka City to bring more development and extend services closer to the people, adding that the decision the government will take will benefit all residents in the district.

In their petition to the government, a section of councilors alleged that the resolution to house the district headquarters at Nkuke was politically influenced since some district leaders had earlier openly rejected the land offered by Mr Ssekandi.

Mr Paul Migadde, the former chairperson of Kyanamukaaka Sub County told the Commissioners that Kyanamukaaka is the best location for the headquarters.

“Kyanamukaaka has a Health Centre IV, a prison, a police post, five landing sites, and a host of schools among others, which also benefits residents in Buwunga,” he said.

ALSO READ: Experts propose new site for Masaka headquarters

Mr Mudashir Bbaale, the former speaker for Kyesiiga Sub County said if the district headquarters are taken to Buwunga, it will be costing residents in Kyanamukakka Shs25,000 on a single trip to reach the headquarters.

Mr Francis Kimuli, the Masaka District speaker defended their resolution saying Nkuke Village was chosen because it is geographically located in the centre of the district and easily accessible by residents from Bukakkata and other sub-counties.

During a council sitting on January 27, 2022, 11 councilors supported the proposal to take the district headquarters to Buwunga, defeating five of their colleagues who wanted Kyanamukkaka to host the district offices.

Following the elevation of Masaka Town to city status on July 1, 2020, the district headquarters located within the city centre had to be shifted to a new location outside the city, according to local government policy.

The district offices are currently scattered with some departments including; the education department, health, and finance among others housed in buildings belonging to the Buganda Kingdom at Saaza, a Masaka City suburb.

Other offices like that of the district chairperson, vice-chairperson, and others are housed at Kitabiro located about 2km away.