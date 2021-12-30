Prime

Govt seeks to postpone civil servants’ pay rise

Minister of State for Finance Henry Musasizi tables the National Budget Framework Paper during plenary session last Tuesday . PHOTO/FILE

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • Some of the categories, like medical doctors, have managed to secure an increase by putting government under pressure through industrial action like strikes. 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed halting the salary enhancement plan for public servants until the economy has recovered from the beating by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.