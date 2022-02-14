Govt starts building ferry to connect Kalangala islands

A  new ferry being assembled  at Kuusi-Dajje landing in Bujumba Sub-county, Kalangala District, on Saturday. PHOTO/ SLYVESTER SSEMUGENYI

By  SYLVESTER SSEMUGENYI

What you need to know:

  • Many oil palm growers on the islands are optimistic that cost of transporting their produce will reduce.

The Works and Transport ministry has commenced the construction of a ferry to connect to other islands of Kalangala District.
Upon completion, the ferry will connect Bubembe and Bunyama islands  in Bujumba Sub-county to Buggala  Island,  Kalangala’s mainland  .
The Shs4.5b project covers assembling of the ferry and construction of three docking piers at Kikuyege landing site on Bubembe Island, Kivunza landing site on Bunyama, and Nkuusi landing site on Bugala Island.

