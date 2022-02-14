Govt starts building ferry to connect Kalangala islands

The Works and Transport ministry has commenced the construction of a ferry to connect to other islands of Kalangala District.

Upon completion, the ferry will connect Bubembe and Bunyama islands in Bujumba Sub-county to Buggala Island, Kalangala’s mainland .

The Shs4.5b project covers assembling of the ferry and construction of three docking piers at Kikuyege landing site on Bubembe Island, Kivunza landing site on Bunyama, and Nkuusi landing site on Bugala Island.

The project comes at a time when oil palm growing on Bubembe and Bunyama islands is booming, and many farmers are optimistic that transport costs will reduce.

Mr David Balilonda Mukasa, the general manager of Kalangala Oil Palm Growers Trust, said the project will reduce the risk of transporting oil palm harvests using small boats.

“The ferry will not only benefit oil palm growers, but other passengers crossing from the two islands to Bugala main island,” Mr Balilonda said.

“We expect the ferry to be assembled within two weeks to start carrying raw materials to finish the gravel roads on Buyama and Bubembe islands and later embark on its official routes in March,” he added.

Two months ago, local leaders led by Kyamuswa constituency legislator, Mr Moses Kabuusu, built a wooden ferry, MV Sseddume, to carry their cargo, including cars from Bugala to Bukasa Island.

However, the marine police in Kalangala has since raised concern over its safety since no prior inspection and certification was conducted.

Currently, Kalangala has two public ferries, MV Pearl and MV Ssese, which connect the island district to the mainland in Masaka District.

It also has MV Kalangala and private vessels such as MV Vanessa, MV Natalie and MV SENCATA which ply the Entebbe –Kalangala route.

However, all the vessels dock on Buggala island, leaving residents on the remaining inhabited 63 islands to risk their lives by using canoes as the only alternative transport.