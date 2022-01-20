UNRA builds ferry on River Semliki to ease transport

Workers build a ferry on River Semliki at the border of Uganda-DR Congo in Ntoroko Ditrict on Monday. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Alex Ashaba  &  Longino Muhindo

What you need to know:

The ferry is aimed at, among others, easing the movement of UPDF soldiers, who are conducting a joint operation with DR Congo military against ADF bases in the neighbouring country.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) is building a ferry on the shores of River Semliki in Ntoroko District at the Uganda - DR Congo border. 
The ferry is aimed at, among others, easing the movement of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers, who are conducting a joint operation with DR  Congo military against  Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) bases in the neighbouring country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.