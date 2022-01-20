UNRA builds ferry on River Semliki to ease transport

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) is building a ferry on the shores of River Semliki in Ntoroko District at the Uganda - DR Congo border.

The ferry is aimed at, among others, easing the movement of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers, who are conducting a joint operation with DR Congo military against Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) bases in the neighbouring country.

Maj Peter Mugisa, the spokesperson of Operation Shujja, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that they will use the ferry to transport weapons, soldiers and other equipment needed for the operation.

The ferry, which is nearing completion, will connect the landing sites of Haibaale on River Semliki in Ntoroko District and Burasi in eastern DR Congo.

“This operation has had challenges of poor terrain with steep hills, valleys, numerous rivers and poor roads, hampering lines of communication. It is envisaged that once the ferry becomes operational, communication will be eased, which will increase the thrust to eliminate ADF rebels from eastern DR Congo,” he said.

Maj Mugisa said after Operation Shujja, the ferry will foster trade between the two countries.

“Previously, people from DR Congo would use boats to navigate through the river for long distances. The ferry will ease transport and provide an alternative route for both countries via River Semliki,” he said.