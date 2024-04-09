Govt suspends issuance of transfer letters for teachers

Gvernment, through the Ministry of Education and Sports, has suspended the issuance of transfer letters for newly recruited secondary school teachers and support staff.

Dr Dennis Mugimba, the Ministry's spokesperson said the suspension is intended to avoid interfering with first term activities.

“The Ministry of Education and Sports has suspended issuance of transfer letters for the newly recruited teaching and non-teaching staff until May 6, 2024, not to interfere with end of First Term activities in affected schools,” Dr Mugimba posted on his X account, (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

The same message was emphasized in a notice issued by the ministry’s human resources department.

“This is to inform all teaching and non-teaching staff under the department of Government Secondary Education who were transferred recently that issuance of transfer letters has been halted until the end of First Term,” the statement read in part.

"The Ministry will resume issuance of the transfer letters with effect from May 6. Any inconveniences caused, are highly regrettable," the notice further stated.

According to this year’s school calendar, First Term is expected to run up to May 2.

Towards the end of last year, Mr Sam Kuloba, the commissioner for secondary education announced that the ministry had resolved to carry out a massive transfer of head teachers and teachers to improve service delivery.

Mr Filbert Baguma, the Secretary General of Uganda National Teachers Union said the decision would demoralize the affected staff.

“You create anxiety and excitement amongst the teachers by informing them that they are going to be redeployed. All of a sudden, you postpone the deployment, then will have demoralized them,” he noted.