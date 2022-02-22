Govt to Church: We’re open to talks over pregnant students

State Minister for Higher Education John  Chrysostom Muyingo (right) interacts with some Church of Uganda diocesan education coordinators recently. PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

  • The education ministry argues that many of the girls are not entirely responsible for their respective pregnancies.

  • 551,235: Number of teenage pregnancies registered between March 2020 and June 2021 in Uganda, according to the UN Population Fund. 
     

The State Minister for Higher Education, Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo, has said the government is open to more ideas on how pregnant girls can continue with their studies.

