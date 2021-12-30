Govt to construct vocational centres in Namanve, Kiruhura

Government through Uganda National Council for Science and Technology (NCST) has finalised plans to start constructing vocational training centres in Namanve and Kiruhura District.

This was revealed during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between UNCST and Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) in Kampala yesterday.

The Executive Secretary of UNCST, Mr Patrick Martin Ongol, said the project would bridge the gap between demand and supply thereby fostering development .

“We are set to start the construction phase and it will be a very rapid phase and by May 2023, one structure in Namanve will be complete and the one in Kiruhura will be ready soon , and this means the translation of MoU in to practical terms will start straight away,” he said.

Mr Ongol said the project would ensure human capital development and empower the youth to utilise their skills to generate incomes.

“The project will also enhance the technological skills of Ugandans through flexible manufacturing and industry learning models under the National Science Technology, Engineering and Innovations skills enhancement project that will be implemented at two centres,” he said.

Mr Ongol added that the National Science Technology Engineering and Innovation centre will be located in Kiruhura District while the technology innovation business incubation centre in Namanve.

“Those centres will be offering several courses which include construction machinery, civil engineering, agricultural mechanisation, industrial and mechanical technology, among others. While in Namanve, we expect to offer finished leather products processing and textile designs,” he said.

Mr Ongol said more than 1,500 Ugandans, who include youth, technicians and craftsmen, will be trained annually.

Mr Patrick Byakatonda, the acting executive director of DIT, said they aim to promote high standards, quality and efficiency in industrial training and also ensure adequate supply of trained manpower in the country.

“We are the gatekeepers of the vocational industry in the world of work and the relevance of signing the MoU will help foster and promote entrepreneur values and skills and promote job training in the industry,” he said.

Mr Byakatonda added that they will ensure periodic assessments and monitoring to achieve their goal.