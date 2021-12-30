Govt to construct vocational centres in Namanve, Kiruhura

A section of Namanve in central Uganda. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

  • “As you know our country is now experiencing a mismatch in the world of work, whereby graduates do not qualify for the jobs available  and some employers always ask for experience,” Mr Patrick Byakatonda, the acting executive director of DIT said.

Government through Uganda National Council for Science and Technology (NCST) has finalised  plans to start constructing vocational training centres in Namanve and Kiruhura District.

