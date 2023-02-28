Govt to spend over Shs2b on Alebtong community access road

Government will spend over Shs2billion to tarmac a community access road in Alebtong Town Council.

According to the Ministry of Works and Transport, the Eng Dr Michael Odongo Okune Road will be upgraded under the current low-cost sealing technology being rolled out on Uganda’s low volume roads.

The roads for low-cost sealing are selected by government following an assessment and consultations with leaders at various levels.

Eng Samson Bagonza, the director of Engineering at the Works ministry said the 2km-Odongo-Okune Road has been identified as a possible candidate for low-cost sealing in the medium term.

“This is an innovative approach to road construction and maintenance, which is applicable to roads that carry traffic of less than 300 vehicles per day or a traffic loading not exceeding 1.0 million Equivalent Standard Axles (MESAs) over the road design life of 10 years,” he explained.

However, Mr Bagonza made it clear that the ministry has no budget for acquisition of the required right of way of about 10 metres.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to request you to confirm that the district is willing and able to acquire the right of way for the said road before any further assessment is considered,” Eng Bagonza told Alebtong District authorities in a February 22 letter

According to the ministry, low-cost sealing technology enables the construction of roads, which would otherwise not merit tarmacking using the conventional methods.

The Alebtong LC5 chairman David Kennedy Odongo February 26 welcomed the intervention, which he said “will promote rural community access to services.”

For Moroto County Member of Parliament (MP) Samuel Okwir Odwe: “The project will provide employment opportunities to the people of Alebtong and also enhance people’s livelihood.”

Authorities say the road is named after the former Uganda Road Fund (URF) boss and now current Tekwaro Lango paramount chief, Eng Dr Michael Odongo Okune.