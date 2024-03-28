Govt to upgrade  five Wakiso roads

The government through the Uganda National Roads Authority has committed to upgrade a total of five roads in Wakiso District to ease transportation and connectivity.

Among the roads that will be upgraded include Kisubi-Nakawuka-Nateete (27km), Nakawuka-Kasanje-Mpigi (22km), Nakawuka-Mawagulu-Nanziga-Maya (11km), Kasanje-Buwaya (9km) and Entebbe-Nakiwogo (3.5km) Road from its current Class C Gravel road to Asphaltic paved standard.

The five-road link project totalling 72.5km is aimed at improving traffic flow and connectivity within and around Wakiso, Kampala and Mpigi districts. The project, funded by the government and contracted of China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC), will cost Shs340.5 billion.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony at Nakawuka playground in Wakiso District yesterday, the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, encouraged Ugandans to demand from the government all the pledges that have not been fulfilled.

“The government of Uganda prioritises construction of roads and health facilities because we know that they contribute a lot to the development of the people. I, therefore, ask you to use roads that we are going to give you to develop your communities,” Ms Nabbanja said.

She noted that the roads will also improve the quality of the national road network within the Central Region and reduce travel times between the Southwestern Region of the country and Entebbe International Airport.

Ms Nabbanja explained that the roads will also improve socio-economic development through increased access to goods and services and reduce transport and vehicle maintenance costs within the region. The project will begin this year and end in 2027.

The Minister for Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, said the project still faces the challenge of land acquisition and that out of the projected Shs358 billion for compensation, only Shs9.85 billion has been allocated.

He asked the affected people to avail the land to allow the works to commence and be paid at a later time when the government gets the funds.

“Each one of you knows how much money you will get in compensation. If we agreed that you will get Shs3 million, avail us that land as you wait for the money. Land compensation may delay,” Gen Wamala said.

He added that the local community will benefit a lot from the project by getting employment opportunities and market for residents’ goods and services.

However, he asked the people who will get jobs to desist from stealing the company equipment such as fuel, tyres, and batteries among others, which make foreign companies lose trust in Ugandans.

The residents of Nakawuka were hopeful that after upgrading the roads, businesses will boom and improve their livelihoods. Mr Ben Matsiko, a boda boda rider in Kawuku, said they have suffered prolonged traffic jams, dust and portholes for many years, which affected their businesses.

“Once completed, we will save a lot of time and money we have always wasted on fuel and repairs,” Mr Matsiko said.